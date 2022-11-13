Ismail Sabri: Kelana Jaya LRT expected to resume operations earlier than scheduled

BERA (Nov 13): Caretaker Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today said the Kelana Jaya light rail transit (LRT) line is expected to resume operations earlier than originally scheduled, on Nov 15.

He said thus far, all safety systems and automatic train control (ATC) systems are stable, based on test data conducted using 38 train sets along the Gombak-Putra Heights route.

“The signal and communication system is being tested, and will be tested again tonight, to ensure that the LRT is ready to resume operations safely, earlier than Nov 15,” he said at a press conference after attending a programme with residents in Kampung Batu Papan here today.

Ismail Sabri said the Ministry of Transport has been instructed to conduct a comprehensive investigation to identify the cause of the incident, through the establishment of a special committee.

He said it was the second time such an incident had occurred while he was the Prime Minister, and he did not want the same thing to recur because it inconvenienced public transport users.

“We will do a thorough investigation. We do not want this to recur because it burdens the people,” he said.

Previously, Prasarana Malaysia Berhad (Prasarana) announced that the LRT service between Kelana Jaya and Ampang Park stations would be suspended for seven days, from Nov 9 to 15, following the service being found to be unstable.

The temporary suspension was announced after taking into account passenger safety factors as well as the time taken to identify the cause of the service disruption.

The Kelana Jaya Line LRT service now only operates from Gombak Station to Damai Station and from Lembah Subang Station to Putra Heights Station. – Bernama