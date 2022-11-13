Ismail Sabri urges BN candidates to show solidarity, preserve party’s good name

BERA (Nov 13): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today advised Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN) candidates in the 15th General Election (GE15) to always display a spirit of solidarity and to preserve the good name of the party.

Ismail Sabri, who is an Umno vice-president, said the people would be watching them throughout the campaign period and any bickering among leaders could give rise to speculation on candidates and the party.

He said the main focus of the party and its leaders now should be to work for a victory for all BN candidates so that the coalition could win enough seats to form the federal government.

“Doesn’t matter who it is in Umno and BN; we focus on achieving victory. I hope we set aside other matters because it is important to show solidarity in Umno and BN.

“In whatever we do, we should prioritise preserving the good name of the party and increasing people’s confidence in the party so that we will win to become the dominant party (after GE15),” he told a press conference after attending a programme with the people in Kampung Batu Papan here.

He said this when asked on the ‘heated’ exchanges between BN chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and BN candidate for the Sungai Buloh parliamentary seat Khairy Jamaluddin regarding the decision to field the Health Minister in the constituency. – Bernama