Jayum: Easier for rich parties to relate to people

KUCHING (Nov 13): Political parties that have strong resources will be able to resonate with voters in the lead-up to the 15th General Election (GE15), said Prof Datuk Dr Jayum Jawan.

The Universiti Putra Malaysia political scientist said such parties would be able to fund campaign activities that could engage people in the respective constituencies.

“They are able to sponsor merry-making events by supplying food and drinks for instance.

“These are what’s making the rounds on social media and can be seen especially at rural and longhouse communities,” he told The Borneo Post when asked for comments on whether parties here have made an impression on the people after a week of campaigning.

On whether campaigns in certain opposition stronghold parliamentary constituencies such as Stampin would sway voters to vote for Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), Jayum opined that it would be a tough call for Stampin which has been held by Democratic Action Party (DAP) since 2013.

“Stampin is a tough area as the GPS candidate Lo Khere Chiang is facing a DAP Sarawak supremo, namely Chong Chieng Jen.

“But the question here is, are the Chinese community of Stampin ready to abandon Chong?” he asked.

He said if indeed the Chinese voters have decided to elect Lo as their new MP, this may cause DAP Sarawak to collapse.

“Chong is not the best person to lead DAP but he is what the Chinese community has for the moment in this party,” he said.

Stampin incumbent Chong, who is seeking a second term in the constituency, is in for a three-cornered tussle with Lo, who is Batu Kitang assemblyman; and Parti Bumi Kenyalang’s (PBK) Lue Cheng Hing. The latter is contesting under Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) ticket as part of a local Opposition coalition.