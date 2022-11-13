Khairy promises winds of change in Sungai Buloh

SUNGAI BULOH (Nov 13): Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Khairy Jamaluddin who is contesting for the Sungai Buloh Parliamentary seat in the 15th General Election (GE15), says based on the support from the people during his campaigns, the people of Sungai Buloh can expect winds of change in their constituency.

The Health Minister said armed with his own aura, the voters in Sungai Buloh would give him the mandate to represent them as the Member of Parliament in the constituency which was conquered by the opposition during the GE14.

“After a week of campaigning, I am very happy with the turnout for my campaigns in Sungai Buloh. This is an indication that there will be winds of change in Sungai Buloh.

“I have fallen in love with Sungai Buloh and can’t wait to become the Member of Parliament. If can, I want to start serving the people of Sungai Buloh today,” he said during an ‘Afternoon with the leader’ programme, here today which was also attended by Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein.

According to Khairy, he would stick by the motto of ‘work must progress’ to bring about changes in various aspects throughout the constituency.

“I have already worked very hard as the Health Minister and I pledge to work very hard in Sungai Buloh as well. Please do not ‘waste’ the opportunity when the BN has given me an opportunity to stand as a candidate here, for the sake of progress and development. You need someone to fight for you,” he said to the applause of thousands of voters who shouted KJ (Khairy Jamaluddin) for SB (Sungai Buloh).

The Sungai Buloh parliamentary constituency has 160,000 voters with a composition of 65 per cent Malays, Chinese (21 per cent), Indian (10 per cent) and two per cent others.

Meanwhile, Hishammuddin who is also the BN treasurer-general referred to Khairy as the ‘game changer’ who was sent to Sungai Buloh by the BN, to bring about changes and to attract young voters.

“We need a ‘game changer’ especially in the political world. If ‘stagnant’, there will be no changes and the people, especially the youths will be tired due the lack of progress and will loose interest in the current development,” he said.

Hishammuddin who is the incumbent Member of Parliament for Sembrong said Khairy’s dedication as the Health Minister proves his capabilities in tackling tough assignments when the country was affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I have known him for 20 years. He is a hardworking person. He is the leader that can deliver the task. However tough the assignment is, he will put his heart and soul to fulfill the obligation,” he said.

In Sungai Buloh, Khairy will be involved in a six-cornered fight comprising Datuk R Ramanan from Pakatan Harapan (PH), Mohd Ghazali Md Hamin (Perikatan Nasional), Mohd Akmal Mohd Yusoff (Pejuang), Ahmad Jufliz Faiza (Parti Rakyat Malaysia) and two independent candidates Syed Abdul Razak Syed Long Al Sagoff and Nurhaslinda Basri. — Bernama