Learn from GE14 mistake, support GPS in GE15, Sikie tells Selangau voters

TATAU (Nov 13): Minister in the Premier’s Department Datuk John Sikie Tayai has urged Selangau voters rally behind Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidate in the 15th general election (GE15) so that they will not be neglected.

He said it was a pity that the incumbent Selangau MP neglected the constituents right after winning the 14th general election (GE14) in 2018, particularly infrastructure development of schools in the rural areas.

“For almost five years, the schools in the Selangau Parliamentary and in the Kakus constituency have not received any allocation from the area MP. This is very bad for all of us,” said Sikei, who is also Kakus assemblyman.

Although he did not mention any names, it was obvious that he was talking about Baru Bian.

He urged Selangau voters to learn from the GE14 mistake and support GPS in GE15 for a brighter future in the parliamentary constituency.

Sikie was speaking during the annual school sport day and 10th SK Rumah Tayai Parent-Teacher Associations (PTA) Carnival here today.

He said for the state government under GPS, education development is on top priority.

“Education is one way for us to change the family economy. Therefore, we must make sure that our children get a good education and the responsibility is not handed over to the teachers alone,” he said.

Sikie said the state government wants to produce educated human capital to jointly develop Sarawak and achieve a developed and high-income status by 2030.

To do that, he said the state government will establish a sovereign wealth fund to help children studying in schools and to give them free education up to the tertiary level.

“It is our children who will benefit from the funds later. This is the goodness of our GPS government in Sarawak,” he said.

Touching on the PTA Carnival, Sikie said it is a platform to foster closer rapport and understanding between parents, school staff including teachers, and students.

“This school was established in 1959, it is our school, and it is our responsibility to develop this school,” he said.

SK Rumah Tayai headmaster Assun Gani said this year’s sports games were a bit special because they have not been held for the past four years.

Assun was pleased with the support and involvement from parents and school staff, while students had so much fun participating in various sport events.

Also present were Tatau-Sebauh District Education officer Fred Entau and SK Rumah Tayai PTA chairman Tuai Rumah Oyau Kannyen.