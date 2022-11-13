Make use of social media platforms this GE15, says former blogger president

KUCHING (Nov 13): Many election candidates in Sarawak still prefer to go the conventional way of meeting the people instead of using social media platforms this 15th General Election (GE15), said Sarawak Bloggers Society former president Cyril Dason Kerine.

Political campaigns through social media platforms he claimed, was more evident in the previous general election in 2018 as compared to the GE15.

“Most online election materials this time around are also largely Peninsula-based and it has been pretty quiet for Sarawak at the moment,” he said.

According to him, such scenario could be due to Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS)’s stance to only decide to cooperate with any other political coalition after the completion of GE15.

“Peninsula-based alliances will need to court GPS to form the government as GPS is expected to win many seats this time around.

“Most first time youth voters are tech-savvy and are likely unable to return home to vote, and therefore, these candidates focus on those at home, while allowing the locals to know them first- hand by meeting them on the ground,” he opined.

Cyril, however, stressed that the best way for candidates to reach the young and old alike and disseminate information and manifesto is through online election campaigning.

“Digital technology is the way forward and candidates need to embrace it whether they like it or not. The real question is how they optimise it to gain votes and public support,” said Cyril who has started blogging since 2003.

He has organised some social media events, delivering talks on how the social media can be fully utilised to disseminate information and foster unity.

On the contrary, some experts in their recent studies found that conventional or physical campaigning, such as going on the ground to meet the constituents, giving talks or ‘ceramah’ and putting up party flags and posters, is still relevant and has the power to attract voters notably those sitting on the fence.

Whether done conventionally or digitally, the people behind the campaigns have only one aim – to captivate the hearts and minds of the 21,173,638 eligible voters this GE15.