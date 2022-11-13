Maximus still best choice for Kota Marudu, says Hajiji

KOTA MARUDU (Nov 13): The leadership of Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Maximus Ongkili is still very much needed, especially in raising Sabah’s needs at the Federal level, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor.

He said Maximus who is Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) president and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) candidate for Kota Marudu, has been consistent and vociferous in fighting for Sabah rights.

“I need Maximus to assist in voicing out Sabah’s demands to the Federal Government. His strong voice and persistence is still very much needed, particularly in

demanding our rights in the 1963 Malaysia Agreement (MA63),” he said.

Speaking at the residence of Bersatu Sabah deputy secretary general Datuk Maijol Mahap in Kampung Kokobuan here on Sunday, Hajiji also described PBS’ decision to use the GRS symbol this time around as a huge sacrifice.

“This means a lot to me … That is why I want the people in Kota Marudu to vote for Maximus,” he said.

GRS, which consists Bersatu, PBS, Star, SAPP and Usno, together with Barisan Nasional (BN) pledged to do its level best to continue bringing development to Sabah, he said.

“We want a stable and strong State Government,” he said, adding that unlike the previous State Government led by Warisan.

“The Warisan-led State Government only lasted two years because it is a government that did not have blessings from the people,” he said.

He also took a swipe at Warisan president Datuk Shafie Apdal whom he said failed to do anything for Kota Marudu during his two-year stint as Chief Minister and when he was the Federal Rural Development Minister.

“He talks like he know everything but what has he done for Kota Marudu when he was the Chief Minister? Not even a public toilet,” he said.

“He asked me what have I done? I want to ask him back what has he done in Semporna?

He could not even handle the houses razed in Kampung Bangau-Bangau, Semporna.

“Only (when) GRS-BN government (take over) that RM8.5 million was given for the settlement,” he said.

“Don’t tell lies. I don’t know how to talk like that. I only talk about facts,” he said.

Continuing his campaign trail here at Kampung Kirangawan later, Hajiji said Maximus is a government candidate.

He advised the voters not to be too emotional when listening to the oppositions’ speeches.

He assured that the GRS-BN state government will continue to implement development plans guided by the Hala Tuju Sabah Maju Jaya.

“We do not need anymore political bickerings. We want to develop Sabah. It is time for us to unite under one umbrella that is GRS,” he said.

Hajiji also received more than 300 new membership application forms from former members of Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat (PKDM) Kota Marudu in Kampung Kokobuan and Kirangawan.

Also present were Usno president Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia and Bersatu Kota Marudu division leaders.