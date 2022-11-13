Nancy: No sexism around women involved in politics in Sarawak

KUCHING (Nov 13): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) Santubong candidate Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri has asserted there are no sexist remarks about women’s involvement in politics in the state.

She told reporters she had yet to deal with any sexism, given the pivotal role played by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg who firmly ensures that female candidates must be retained when it comes to the number of seats and quota.

“In Sarawak, we are open and liberal. I think our Premier (Abang Johari) plays a pivotal role in that by firmly ensuring female candidates must be retained involving the number of seats and quota.

“Otherwise, there will be no women representative for the people. So we are blessed with leaders who allow women to play their part,” she said during the Sarawakku Sayang programme at Kampung Telaga Air here today.

Nancy was responding to the question of whether she had encountered any harassment or sexist remarks during her time in politics.

This comes after a recent incident where PAS central election director Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor was found belittling women during a campaign speech he made in Kuala Jeniri in Sik, Kedah.

In a video that went viral on Saturday, Muhammad Sanusi claimed he wasn’t looking down on Muslim women but pointed out why politics may be difficult for them.

He had said women candidates could not handle issues and complaints from constituents at any time of the day.