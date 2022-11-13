Nanta: Sarawak Songket gains traction overseas, has high commercial value

KUCHING (Nov 13): Caretaker Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs minister Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi has revealed that the Sarawak Songket has high commercial value, making it gaining traction overseas.

On top of that, he said Sarawak Songket, which has been recognised as Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) and has potential to contribute to the tourism economy.

“The exported Sarawak Songket has high commercial value and its esthetical value makes it as one of the local products that has gained traction overseas.

“In fact, Sarawak Songket has been recognised as ICH at the global stage which is capable of creating local socio-economy and contributes to the tourism economy,” he said at the launching of Malaysian Goods Carnival 2022 Borneo Edition at the Kuching Waterfront here last night.

At the same time, Nanta also urged Malaysians to support local businesses, no matter how small the purchase, to boost their spirit to continue their business and aid in the nation’s economic recovery.

He also revealed that small and medium enterprises’ (SMEs) export revenue amounts to 11.7 per cent of the nation’s export, which includes manufacturing, services and agriculture.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Goods Carnival 2022 is the third and last one to be held this year.

The carnival, held from Friday until today, was participated in by 60 local businesses offering locally made products.

It is held together with the Jualan Murah Keluarga Malaysia (JMKM) at the same venue.

The Sarawak Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) has held the Jualan Murah Keluarga Malaysia (JMKM) sales at 344 locations statewide from Aug 15 to Oct 31.

The sales attracted an estimated 309,600 visitors with total sales of RM10.7 million, revealed Nanta.

He said the ministry has always taken proactive steps to help the regrowth of the domestic economy, which can be seen by the hosting of the JMKM Sales and the Malaysian Goods Carnival.

He said that the carnival is meant to help local businesses and small traders as well as to strengthen locally produced items.

“Aside from increasing the patriotic spirit amongst Keluarga Malaysia on Malaysian products and services, the Malaysian Goods Carnival campaign’s objective is to stimulate domestic economic growth by increasing local goods sales and increase the community’s awareness that locally made products can compete on the international level,” said Nanta.

It also helps local producers to market their products and services not just locally but also overseas, he added.