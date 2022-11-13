Nine made homeless after fire guts two houses in Baram

LIMBANG (Nov 13): Nine people from two families, including a sexagenarian and a boy were made homeless after a fire gutted two houses in Long Nen in Baram last night.

Miri Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) acting chief Ahmad Nizam Sapaiee said a team of firefighters from Marudi fire station was rushed to the scene after receiving a call around 8.30pm.

“Upon arrival, the team found that two houses were totally destroyed.

“A family of five was lucky to have escaped, while another family of four including a 60-year-old man and a 10-year-old boy was not at home during the incident,” he said.

Ahmad Nizam said firefighters proceeded to extinguish the fire and managed to fully extinguish the fire moments later.

No injuries were reported and the cause of fire as well as total losses have yet to be ascertained.