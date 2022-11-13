PBDS president urges EC to ban GE15 ceramah in longhouses

MIRI (Nov 13): The Election Commission should consider banning political talks or ceramah for the 15th General Election (GE15) in longhouses to avoid conflict among longhouse folks, said Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak (PBDS) president Bobby William.

“The cause of conflict in a longhouse is when the longhouse folks have different political understandings and are not aligned with their longhouse chief.

“Let’s make longhouses a political free zone,” said the PBDS Sibuti candidate in a statement today.

He also suggested that political posters and flags should be placed no less than 100 meters away from longhouses.

Recently, the Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sibuti candidate Zulhaidah Suboh has offered ten per cent of her MP salary to initiate the Tabung Anak Sibuti fund for welfare purposes.

Not to be outdone, Bobby wants to contribute 40 per cent of his MP salary to the Sibuti Education Fund if he is elected in GE15.