PH needs 10 seats from Sabah to form new govt – Loke

PENAMPANG (Nov 13): Pakatan Harapan (PH) needs at least 10 seats from Sabah in this 15th General Election (GE15) to form a new government, said DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke Siew Fook.

Speaking at a ceramah with PH candidate for Penampang, Datuk Ewon Benedick here on Sunday, Loke said PH is currently leading in the peninsular with 90 seats and needs at least 22 seats from the Borneo states.

“We appeal to the people of Sabah. This is the best opportunity to rebuild Malaysia. PH is the best choice as it has its own strength, especially with the current cooperation of all races.

“In the peninsula we are leading, probably about 90 seats. We need 112. So, we need another 22 seats from Sabah and Sarawak. I hope Sabah can contribute 10 seats for PH.

“If it happens, next Saturday, the Election Commission will announce PH to form the government and Anwar will be the Prime Minister,” he said.

Loke in his speech said in the federal level there are three options for the people to choose.

“There is Barisan Nasional (BN), with 60 years of bad track record. The people have given them the chance but what we have are corruption and abuse of power.

“We also have Perikatan Nasional (PN), a coalition with PAS in it. They often bring racial politics and will never care about multicultural community in Malaysia.

“But what we offer to Malaysians is PH, a multiracial and multicultural coalition.

“In Sabah, we understand these values … multiracial and multicultural are your identity that we all want to keep,” he said.

At the event, Ewon reiterated he is committed to bring Sabah’s rights to the parliament with the other PH leaders if elected as MP.

He also said Warisan president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal should not say anything about him being Kadamaian assemblyman and now contesting in Penampang as Warisan could not have formed the state government without Upko.

“Shafie must remember, without Upko he was never the chief minister,” he said.

Also present was the incumbent Kota Kinabalu candidate, Chan Foong Hin.