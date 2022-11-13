Premier must tell Sarawakians how much State Reserves now, says PSB president

SIBU (Nov 13): Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg must tell Sarawakians how much is the State Reserves now, said Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh.

He said the Finance Minister and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman must also inform Sarawakians of how much money the state is presently owing to other parties and how much the state government had allocated to the Development Bank of Sarawak (DBoS).

“He (Abang Johari) has to let us know how much is our State Reserves now. Also, how much Sarawak government owes to others either in the forms of bonds, loans or other commitments?

“How much money has the state government given to DBoS and how is DBoS doing in terms of managing the funds? Because DBoS cannot raise funds from outside the government and the money must come from the State Reserves,” he told a press conference at PSB Bawang Assan Branch here today.

According to Wong, once part of the state’s coffer is allocated to DBoS, it will no longer be in the reserves.

He went on to say that the funds with DBoS were chiefly for socio-economic projects such as the construction of roads and bridges which do not serve to generate revenue for the state.

“I hope that in the forthcoming tabling of the State Budget, he (Abang Johari) would give us a detailed explanation on how much State Reserves we have, how much we owe people and how much money is given to DBoS and how DBoS is managing the fund,” said Wong.

He noted that See Hua Daily News quoted Abang Johari as saying that the State Budget 2023, which he will table after the 15th general election (GE15), would see the state’s revenue estimates exceeding RM10 billion.

Wong reacted: “There is nothing spectacular about the state’s revenue being projected to exceed RM10 billion.

“The state’s revenue estimates for 2019 already exceeded RM10 billion – at RM10.513 billion. Sarawak also projected to collect revenue of RM10.067 billion for 2020 and RM10.012 for 2021.

“In fact, our revenue estimates exceeded RM10 billion in those three years. Our DUN (State Legislative Assembly) sitting will start on Nov 21, I want to ask the Premier, who is also the Minister of Finance, to tell us the exact financial situation of Sarawak,” he added.

At the press conference, Wong showed reporters the past State Budgets tabled by Abang Johari in the august House.

Despite having said that, Wong said credit must be given to Abang Johari who had increased the state’s revenues after the imposition of the five per cent State Sales Tax on petroleum products.

He observed that Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian had on several occasions said that Sarawak is rich given the RM10 billion revenues.

“Dr Sim is muddle-headed. He doesn’t know what he’s talking. He keeps on saying we have RM10 billion but not all of that money is for development because you still need to cover expenditure,” Wong said.