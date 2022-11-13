Sunday, November 13
Premier: Sarawak’s boutique airline pending licence approval

By Nur Shazreena Ali on Sarawak

Abang Johari (centre) shows his ‘gendang’ playing skills on stage, where he is accompanied by GPS candidate for Santubong Nancy Shukri (right) and Pantai Damai assemblyman Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi (left). — Photo by Roystein Emmor

KUCHING (Nov 13): The Sarawak-owned boutique airline is awaiting its licence approval from the Transport Ministry, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said the airline was ready to take off within the next three months.

“Now, we are just waiting for the ministry’s approval for the licence (to operate),” he told reporters after officiating the Sarawakku Sayang programme at Kampung Telaga Air here today.

Abang Johari said the boutique airline would be a commercial airline set up under Hornbill Skyways.

“With the airline, it will allow us to bring in more tourists. The operation is more or less finalised, now we are just waiting for the licence,” he said.

Earlier in his speech, Abang Johari said the state will set up its own airline company to fly tourists into the state as the state government believes it is essential to have its own boutique airline to have direct chartered flights from other countries to Kuching and Sarawak.

“God willing in three months’ time, we will be able to bring in more tourists to Sarawak,” he said.

