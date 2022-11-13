Premier: Wan Junaidi to be GPS advisor in environmental, law matters

KUCHING (Nov 13): Former Santubong MP Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar will continue to offer his service to Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) as an advisor, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said although Wan Junaidi had retired from politics, GPS still needs his advice and assistance, particularly on environmental and law matters.

“Wan Junaidi has vast experiences including his engagement in the international area, especially on environmental matters, when he held the post as the Minister of Natural Resources and Environment and legal expertise.

“His experience and knowledge is vital to us, for instance, in the area of carbon trading which involves international law. That is why we still need Wan Junaidi because of his vast experience that will help give us the input,” said Abang Johari.

He was speaking at a press conference after officiating at the Sarawakku Sayang programme at Kampung Telaga Air here today.

Earlier, in his speech, Abang Johari said that he had approached Wan Junaidi to seek for assistance, and Wan Junaidi gave a positive response.

“I have spoken to him. I asked him, ‘Wan, can you help me?’ because our economy is based on a new economy and it involves international law and he has a lot of experience in regard to carbon trading and climate change because he previously worked as Minister of Natural Resources and Environment,” he said.

When asked if Wan Junaidi will be given any specific position, Abang Johari said the matter will be sorted out later.

Wan Junaidi, 77, is a senior leader of Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB). He has served in the federal cabinet since 2015.

He served as the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment from 2015 to 2018 and the Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperative (2020-2021).

He also had been elected as MP since 1990, as well as served as Deputy Speaker of the Dewan Rakyat (2008-2013) and Deputy Minister of Home Affairs (2013-2015).