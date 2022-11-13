Recalling Ting’s sudden resignation from SRDC, Wong doubts his commitment

SIBU (Nov 13): Clarence Ting, who abruptly resigned as the Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) deputy chairman in September 2013, is “the most irresponsible SRDC deputy chairman”, claimed Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh.

According to Wong, who is the former state minister in charge of local government, Ting tendered his resignation out of the blue without completing his term of office back in 2013.

“He abandoned the post of deputy chairman of SRDC suddenly when the tenure was due on Dec 31. He resigned in September with no reason.

“I did ask him why he resigned. He said nothing much to be done,” he said during a press conference at the PSB Bawang Assan Branch here yesterday.

Given this, Wong wondered how much committed Ting would be if he was elected the Sibu MP in this 15th general election (GE15).

“Ting said if he’s elected, people who want to see him will have to line up like the way patients see their doctor, but he said he will have a team to develop the West Bank.

“He said if he’s elected, he will work as hard as he did when he was the SRDC deputy chairman. My message to Ting is – he is the most irresponsible SRDC deputy chairman.

“He abandoned the post of deputy chairman suddenly. My conclusion is – he’s not interested in serving the people otherwise why he suddenly resigned without giving any reason,” said Wong.

Ting, who is Sibu Municipal Council chairman, will be facing Wong and incumbent Oscar Ling from Democratic Action Party in a three-way fight in Sibu on Nov 19.