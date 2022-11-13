Sikie: Selangau to have strong representation in govt if Edwin Banta elected as MP

TATAU (Nov 13): Selangau will have a strong representation in the government if Edwin Banta of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) is elected as the member of parliament (MP) of the constituency, said Datuk John Sikie Tayai.

He said Selangau constituents must vote for a representative who can help them and bring more development in their respective areas.

“We need Edwin Banta to win this general election, so that together with me and YB Christopher Gira (Tamin assemblyman) to develop our area in Selangau,” said the Kakus assemblyman during a rally for GPS candidate at Dewan Masyarakat Punan, Lubok Kubong, Kakus, Tatau yesterday.

With a strong representation in the state and federal governments, Sikie believed that the local people will be able to enjoy various developments.

He said the residents of Lubok Kubong have benefitted from the development projects implemented by the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government such as the ongoing electricity supply project under Rural Electrification Scheme (RES) and Sarawak Alternative Water Supply (Sawas) water supply project which is 80 per cent completed.

“The road from Nanga Kelebu to Lubok Kubong has been upgraded under the allocation of Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg. All these infrastructural initiatives are initiated by the GPS Sarawak government,” he added.

“We must think wisely. Don’t make the wrong choice and make GE14 a lesson. Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) won in GE14 and in GE15, PKR candidate also contested here again.

“Therefore, do not vote for the PKR party, after winning in 2018, we were abandoned and did not get any minor rural project or development projects from him,” said Sikie who is the vice-president of Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS).

During the event, Tiun Kanun who was an independent candidate in Kakus constituency in the last state election also expressed his support for GPS in GE15.

“It is important that we have GPS representatives, so that together we have a voice in Parliament in formulating policies and demanding Sarawak’s rights,” he said.

Contesting on the GPS ticket in Selangau is Edwin Banta, who will lock horns with PKR’s Umpang Sabang and independent candidate Henry Joseph.

Edwin, 57, is a political secretary to the Sarawak Premier, while Umpang, 57, is a retired teacher and Henry, 62, is a lawyer based in Miri.

This is the first election for the three contenders after Selangau incumbent Baru Bian decided to shift north to contest in Lawas under Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) ticket.