Soon Koh puzzled by Abg Jo, Nanta’s conflicting stances on GPS potential federal partner

SIBU (Nov 13): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh said he is puzzled by Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) top leaders’ stances on the state ruling coalition’s potential federal partner.

He said GPS chairman Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg had said they would not let peninsula politics creep into Sarawak while secretary-general Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi said they would not rule out working with Barisan Nasional (BN) for the sake of stability.

“I’m a bit of puzzled by what GPS leaders are saying. Abang Johari said ‘Don’t let peninsula politics creep into Sarawak’ but the secretary-general of GPS Nanta said ‘GPS-BN tie-up for sakes of stability’.

“Nanta said they are open to work with BN/Umno. Looks like two of them are conflicting. I cannot understand what they are saying. They are in conflicts with each other.

“If they don’t allow peninsula-based politics to creep into Sarawak, then how come they are prepared to work with Umno? I’m a bit puzzled,” he said at a news conference at the PSB Bawang Assan Branch here today.

Wong reiterated that what Abang Johari, who is also Premier of Sarawak said “is somewhat in conflict of” Nanta’s statement.

“I am now asking them how they reconcile. One is talking about not allowing peninsula politics to creep into Sarawak and one is saying for the so-called political stability they would work with Umno.

“I do not know what GPS leaders are saying,” said the PSB aspirant for Sibu in the 15th general election (GE15).

Yesterday, Abang Johari said it is important not to allow the culture of race-based politics which is prevalent in the Peninsula to creep into Sarawak.

He added that if Sarawak had race-based politics, then it would be no different than the Peninsula.

Also yesterday, Nanta said GPS does not rule out working with BN to form a stable federal government after GE15.