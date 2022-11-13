Study, understand PCDS 2030 for your benefit, Fadillah tells association

KUCHING (Nov 13): There is a need for Sarawak Malay National Association (PKMS) to study and understand the Post-Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030, said Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chief whip Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

In making this call, he advised the association to apply the strategies outlined in the PCDS into helping not only its members, but also the communities they are in.

“I, in whatever capacity, will assist the people when needed,” he said in his speech for a hi-tea and thanksgiving event, hosted by the PKMS, at a hotel here yesterday.

Fadillah, who is the GPS candidate for Petra Jaya in the 15th general election (GE15), reminded the association members against solely relying on government assistance.

“You must have the initiative to help develop the association.

“You need to run programmes so that even at home, you can still generate income by making full use of your skills – they can be sewing, cooking or certain expertise and services,” he said.

On a separate matter, Fadillah reminded all about the ‘expected big challenge next year, and in the years to come’.

“We pray after the GE15, there would be an end to the political turmoil, especially in Peninsular Malaysia, and that there would be a stable (federal) government because we really need one in facing the global challenges in the coming years,” he said.

Back on PCDS 2030, Fadillah said the goal was to transform Sarawak into a developed state with a high-income status.

“Not just looking at the economy, the plan also includes new technologies, renewable energy, digital economy – all those have been planned.

“The political crisis in Malaysia for 22 months during Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) rule saw many of our projects being cancelled.

“But thanks to our strong economic position, many of these cancelled projects were taken over by the Sarawak government, including bridges and roads.”

Meanwhile, the event later held a ceremony where orphans, single mothers, senior citizens and top participants of a Quran recital programme received assistance from PKMS, which was represented by its central president Dr Wan Ali Tuanku Madihi and its Astana unit chairman Samad Meterang.