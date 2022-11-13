Sunbear Fest 2022 team announces partnership with The Borneo Post, Utusan Borneo

KUCHING (Nov 13): The organisers of the Sunbear Music and Arts Festival 2022 have announced The Borneo Post and its sister Malay daily, Utusan Borneo, as their official Sarawak media Partners.

In a statement yesterday, the organisers said The Borneo Post and Utusan Borneo would be able to deliver the event’s content towards different demographic targets through their print and digital platforms.

“Being one of their readers, we are confident through this partnership, we can further amplify our efforts towards achieving the targeted goals that we’ve set for the festival as it is only through collaborations that we can achieve success,” said the statement.

Besides sharing the latest news and reports on the festival, The Borneo Post will also be providing festival-goers a chance to purchase the festival tickets at a 30 per cent discount.

Those interested would only need to cut out the ‘Sunbear’ logo, which will be published alongside the newspaper reports on the festival.

The discount rate is only eligible for the general admission pre-sale tickets, at RM220 apiece.

To enjoy the special discount rate, bring three Sunbear logo cut-outs to Tirta Barong at Wayang Street here, and present them to the staff to redeem the discount for one ticket.

Only one person is allowed to redeem the discount for only one ticket.

They are also required to follow ‘Sunbear Festival’ and ‘The Borneo Post’ on their social media pages, namely Facebook or Instagram, to be eligible for the offer.

The discount will be limited to only 200 tickets, and the offer ends this Dec 5.

Taking place at the Sarawak Cultural Village in Santubong here this Dec 9 and 10, the festival will feature over 11 international acts and 24 local performances, each guaranteed to stimulate and induce a feel-good sensation to music lovers from all walks of life.

Among the headlining performers are The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus from the US, Danilla (Indonesia), Ramengvrl (Indonesia), Phum Viphurit (Thailand), Fur (United Kingdom) and Malaysia’s very own Selangor-based band, Sekumpulan Orang Gila.

Arts and crafts lovers may also take a tour at Sunbear’s Culture City that will offer fashion, music, and cultural experiences.

The festival organisers intend to use Sunbear as a means to promote Sarawak as a prime tourism destination in the long run.