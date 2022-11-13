Three people believed to be trapped in burning house in Kuching

A screengrab from a video showing the fire currently engulfing the house.

KUCHING (Nov 13): Three people are believed to be trapped inside a burning semi-detached house at Lorong Bunga Tongkeng, Kampung Gita here as of the time of writing.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said they received a call of the incident at 7.03pm.

At the scene currently are firefighters from the Petra Jaya fire station who are trying to contain and extinguish the fire.

As soon as the firefighters got the fire under control at 8pm, they entered the house and found one of the victims to have perished in the fire.

The firefighters are still trying to determine the location of the other two victims.

MORE TO COME