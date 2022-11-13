Ting: I am a council chairman who fights for everyone

SIBU (Nov 13): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) Sibu candidate Clarence Ting is feeling upbeat in his bid to garner support as campaigning period hits the halfway-mark.

According to the Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) chairman, he has been going around to meet voters in Sibu parliamentary area.

“I started at 7.30am this morning and been trying to shake as many hands as possible,” said Ting of his momentum when met by reporters after ‘Pentas Sama rindok AKYBMS 2022’ here on Friday night.

In his speech earlier, Ting assured that he is a council chairman who fights for everyone irrespective of background.

He also recalled how he fought for Taman Selera Harmoni to be Halal certified.

“Today, Taman Selera Harmoni is the biggest halal centre in Sarawak,” enthused Ting.