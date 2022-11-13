Uggah mulls forming special committee under PBB to help Iban voters in Sibu

KUCHING (Nov 13): Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah has proposed the formation of a special committee under Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) to help rural Iban voters under the Sibu parliamentary seat address the many issues they are facing.

The PBB deputy president said the proposed committee will, for the time being, be known as the PBB Bawang Assan committee.

Uggah, who is also Deputy Premier, said he will meet with Premier and PBB president Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg regarding this committee.

“It is my hope that this committee be formed after this parliamentary election. The rural voters here, they face many problems but have no one to turn to for assistance.

“We can discuss these issues facing them with a view to fulfill some of their more urgent requests first,” he said.

Uggah said this after a meet-the-people session at Rh Salim Unang in Sungai Rasau near Sibu.

He also said for 12 years after Democratic Action Party (DAP) controlled the Sibu parliamentary seat, the folks here have suffered from many issues, mainly infrastructure and utility woes.

“They have no proper road to link them to Sibu Town, a number of longhouses still do not have treated water supplies, there is no near health clinic and so forth.

“They too have received minimal attention from their other elected leader. So I am advising them to vote for a change come polling day on November 19 (15th general election (GE15)),” he said.

As such, he called Iban voters in Sibu to vote for GPS candidate Clarence Ting from Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP), who will be their vital bridge to the government provided that he wins.

He also warned them that they would be marginalised again if the DAP candidate won.

The Dayak, mainly the Ibans, account for about 30 per cent of about 100,000 voters in Sibu.