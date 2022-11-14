63-year-old man slightly injured after ramming van into parked pick-up truck in Bintangor

BINTANGOR (Nov 14): A 63-year-old man was only slightly injured after he rammed his van into a pick-up truck, which was parked on the roadside at the junction of Jalan Narasit and Jalan Tulai, around 20km from here around 1.50pm yesterday.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Bintangor chief Nicholas Belulin said the van driver was pinned to his seat when firefighters arrived at the scene of the accident around 2.15pm.

“My men used a rescue tool to cut off the dented door of the van and managed to free the victim in about 20 minutes’ time,” he said.

Nicholas added the driver of the pick-up truck was not hurt in the accident as he was not in the vehicle when the crash occurred.

As the van driver refused to be taken to a health clinic for observation and treatment, firefighters handed over the case to the police and then left the scene.