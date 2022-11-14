Abang Johari: GPS counts on Ismail Sabri for stable government after GE15

SELANGAU (Nov 14): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg has voiced the coalition’s support for Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob to continue heading the government after the general election.

The Sarawak premier said at the opening of the Selangau section of the Pan Borneo Highway project here today that GPS’ priority in the polls was for stability in the country under a strong federal government to spur further economic growth.

“Sarawak is currently exploring a new economy with its wealth of resources. “We must have cooperation from the federal government. But we must also deliver as many seats as possible to help Kuala Lumpur because the GPS government wants a stable federal government.

“And we hope the caretaker prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob can lead a stable government after this election,” he said at the event which was officiated by Ismail Sabri.

Abang Johari said the country’s gross domestic product growth at 14.2 per cent is a good sign for the federal government that it should have the people’s support irrespective of their race and religion.

“I can assure you (Ismail) that this is the objective and target of GPS. We will work for the stability of Malaysia,” he said.

He also reminded Selangau voters not to repeat their past mistake in the 2018 general election.

“After he (Baru Bian) became your MP, he ran away. Give your support to our candidate Edwin Banta,” he said.

Baru, who is contesting under the Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) ticket, has shifted to Lawas this election after winning with a slim majority of 486 votes in a straight fight in the last general election.