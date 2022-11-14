At 70, Riot says still fit and capable to serve as MP

SERIAN (Nov 14): Gabungan Party Sarawak (GPS) candidate for Serian Datuk Seri Richard Riot Jaem has assured everyone that he is still physically capable to carry out his duties.

The 70-year-old urged people to cast aside any doubts on his physical health for the upcoming 15th General Election (GE15).

“I am physically fit to look after Serian. Do not doubt to choose me as the GPS candidate for this constituency. Here I am, offering my services as I can still do more.

“There is a lot I can do and with my experience, I believe I can fulfil it as my vision has always been to further develop this constituency,” the seven-term incumbent said in his speech at a meet-up session with women’s associations at Kampung Pichin yesterday.

The meet-up session was attended by some 1,000 women representing several associations in Serian, who gathered to show support for Riot.

Among those giving a vow of support was Serian Women’s Bureau deputy head Rokiah Daree; Sarawak Federation of Women’s Institutes (PPWS) Serian chairwoman Juto Nyuawe; Sarawak Single Mothers Association (Pitsa) Serian chairwoman Junainah Samsudin; and Sarakup Indu Dayak Sarawak (SIDS) Serian chairwoman Kathelene Duri Limin.

Riot further reminded supporters to ensure victory for GPS and to not let any peninsula-affiliated party win any seats.

“No other party can help Sarawak except GPS, let alone those parties in the peninsula,” he stressed.

Also present in the meeting were Riot’s former political secretary Datuk Peter Runin and Kedup assemblyman Martin Ben.