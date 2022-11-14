Dapsy Sarawak banking on 20- to 35-year-olds in close seats, says state chief

MIRI (Nov 14): The Democratic Action Party Socialist Youth (Dapsy) Sarawak is confident of support from voters aged between 20 and 35 years in closely contested seats, said state chief Peter Hee.

However, he said the party needs a high voter turnout for its candidates in order to win.

Hee said the party, which has a considerable presence on Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, and other social media platforms, is succeeding in making Pakatan Harapan (PH) more appealing to target groups than its rivals.

“So far, so good. We received a lot of positive feedback from the public, especially youth between 20 and 35; they said they know DAP and PH very well through social media,” he said.

As such, he said the party is adjusting its campaign strategy from just ceramah-oriented to suit public demand.

“And from the feedback from the public, we realise that the youth might not be so excited about ceramah but they do follow DAP and PH’s social media and they knew our policies very well,” he explained.

Responding to analysts’ predictions that DAP can only win two to three parliamentary seats in Sarawak, he disagreed, saying the party could in fact win all six seats contested if the turnout is over 75 per cent.

He claimed DAP and PH are giving candidates from Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) and other opponents a good challenge, including in the Bintulu seat held by incumbent Dato Sri Tiong King Sing.

Hee added PH and DAP are appealing to voters in Sarawak to give the coalition another chance to form the next federal government.

“I must point out this is a general election and we are voting for our prime minister. We did reject BN (Barisan Nasional) and kleptocrats once but unfortunately our mission could not be carried on due to betrayals.

“Now, I beg all Malaysians to come to vote on Nov 19. Let our votes speak,” he added.