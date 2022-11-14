Dr Sim pours cold water on DAP’s claim of better deal for Sarawak

KUCHING (Nov 14): Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) president Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian has poured cold water on claims made by Democratic Action Party (DAP) leaders that they could bargain for a better deal for Sarawak under a new federal government.

According to him, DAP Sarawak is incapable of being Sarawak’s voice because it is only a peg in the wheel of the same old ‘Malaya-centric’ political machine.

Dr Sim claimed DAP and Pakatan Harapan (PH) represent Peninsular Malaysian political dominance.

“No matter how many press conferences they call, the fact is DAP Sarawak has no say over whatever they promise.

“Which also means they are not able to bargain any terms for a Malaysian government that is better and fairer for Sarawakians,” Dr Sim said in a social media post.

Dr Sim said it is still fresh in Sarawakians’ memory how DAP and PH openly denied and bullied Sarawakians the moment they attained power after the 2018 general election.

Citing an Aug 7 news report where DAP secretary general Anthony Loke said the party could form the next government with Umno, Dr Sim said Sarawak is always the last on the minds of PH national leaders.

As such, he called on voters in Sarawak to give their full support to Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) come Saturday (Nov 19).

“Unite our strengths locally, so we can bargain for better terms. Not only for a better Malaysia but one that has Sarawakians in its mind,” he added.