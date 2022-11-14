EC: 224,828 early voters to cast ballots tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 14): A total of 224,828 early voters will cast their ballots at 578 early voting centres for the 15th general election (GE15) and the Bugaya by-election tomorrow.

Election Commission (EC) secretary Datuk Ikmalrudin Ishak said in a statement today, of the figure, 117,473 were military personnel and their spouses and 107,355 General Operations Force (PGA) personnel and their spouses.

“For this purpose, the designated early voting centres will open from 8am to 5pm. However, some voting centres will close early.

“The EC also advises early voters who are Covid-19-positive to contact the District Health Officer to facilitate their early voting process,” he said.

He said the early voting process would be witnessed by agents of the candidates and the process at selected voting centres would also be streamed live via EC’s Facebook page.

Ikmalrudin said all ballot boxes would be kept in police station lockups and the counting of ballot papers would be conducted on polling day this Saturday starting at 4pm at the counting stations designated by the EC and witnessed by agents of the respective candidates.

The EC also advised voters to check voting information at https://mysprsemak.spr.gov.my or contact the EC Hotline at 03-88927018 or 03-88880040 or via the MySPR Semak application. — Bernama