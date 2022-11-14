Ford’s distributor opens new dealership in KK

KOTA KINABALU: Sime Darby Auto ConneXion (SDAC), the exclusive distributor for Ford vehicles in Malaysia, continues to strengthen its market-leading position in Kota Kinabalu.

Following the recent debut of the highly-anticipated Next-Generation Ford Ranger in Sabah, SDAC is now expanding its reach with the official opening ceremony of its latest dealership, Ford Kota Kinabalu, Boston Auto Sdn Bhd, marking SDAC’s seventh facility in East Malaysia.

In a press release, it stated that strategically located within the Inanam Auto Hub which is easily accessible in Kota Kinabalu, the new dealership has a total built-up area of 20,000 square feet.

Featuring four-vehicle showroom and eight service bays, the facility has a dedicated team of more than 30 staff.

This comprises highly-capable sales and service employees as well as five Ford certified technicians to cater to customers’ end-to-end needs.

Sime Darby Auto ConneXion-Ford managing director Turse Zuhair said, “We are pleased to continue expanding our presence in East Malaysia.

“As the third largest pick-up market in Malaysia, prospects are indeed ripe to strengthen our customer base in Sabah.”

Turse further said that they are extremely happy to appoint Boston Auto as their new dealership that will enable them to enhance accessibility to world-class Ford vehicles and a full range of services, to deliver a distinctive experience for customers in Sabah.

Ford Kota Kinabalu, Boston Auto Sdn Bhd is located at the junction of Jalan Burung Selingkir, Tuaran By Pass, Inanam, Kota Kinabalu.

The showroom is operational from 8.30am to 5.30pm on Monday to Friday, and from 8.30am to 12.30pm on weekends including public holidays.

Meanwhile, the service centre’s opening hours are from 8am to 5pm Monday to Friday and from 8am to 12.30pm on Saturdays, excluding Sundays and public holidays.

This marks SDAC’s 36th facility nationwide.

For more information about SDAC and Ford, follow Ford Malaysia on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or YouTube, or visit www.sdacford.com.my.