Four jailed seven months each for hurting man in Batu Kawa with hammer, helmet

KUCHING (Nov 14): The Magistrates’ Court here today sentenced four men, aged between 21 and 28, to seven months’ jail each for hurting a man using a hammer and a helmet.

Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali convicted Syah Rizwanie Iswandi, 28; Mohd Yazid Yunus, 22; Muhammad Syahrizwan Iswandi, 26; and Muhammad Syahrizan Iswandi, 21; on their own guilty pleas to a charge framed under Section 324 of the Penal Code.

The Section, read together with Section 34 of the same Code, carries a jail term of up to 10 years, or a fine, or caning, or any two such punishments.

Syarifah Fatimah also ordered for their jail sentences to run with effect from the day of their arrest.

They committed the offence against the 28-year-old victim at the junction into Kampung Segedup, Batu Kawa here around 12.30am on Sept 28 this year.

Based on the facts of the case, the victim and his wife were on their way home on a motorcycle when they were stopped by the four men.

The men hit the victim on his left shoulder and head with a hammer and also struck the victim’s nose with a helmet.

The four were eventually arrested on different days – Syah Rizwanie and Mohd Yazid were arrested on Oct 6, while Muhammad Syahrizwan and Muhammad Syahrizan were nabbed on Oct 7.

The investigation of the case found the victim had suffered injuries such as mild occipital hematoma, multiple abrasions on his chest, and soft tissue injuries on his nose and neck.

It is understood that the assault was due to a misunderstanding between the victim and one of the men.

Insp Mohd Adzmei Ahmad prosecuted the case, while the four men were unrepresented by legal counsel.