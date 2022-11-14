GE15: BN election machinery must preserve peace and harmony, avoid provocation or slander, says Ismail Sabri

SEPANG (Nov 14): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob urged the Barisan Nasional (BN) election machinery to focus on maintaining peace and harmony as well as avoid any provocation or slander during the 15th General Election (GE15) campaigns.

He said the BN election machinery must assure the people that the coalition will safeguard the welfare of all if the party was given the mandate during the GE15.

“We must carry out campaigns in harmony and not use provocation or slander in campaigns. When we are selling our ‘product’ do not belittle other people’s product.

“’If we need to sell our ‘product’ we must sell. If the people accept us (BN) they will definitely support us,” he told reporters after handing out a mock-cheque to the Malaysian Trades Union Congress (MTUC) at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Bunga Raya Complex, here today.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri expressed confidence that Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) will win an increased number of seats in the GE15 compared with GE14.

“The relationship with GPS has never wavered all these years. Although GPS is not a component of BN, there has always been a cordial relationship and we have not encountered any problems.

“We are very close and I have been to Sarawak several times… there has been no problems in our relationship,” said the UMNO vice president.

Asked about independent candidate Affendi Jeman using the ‘BN’ tagline to campaign for the Santubong Parliamentary seat, Ismail Sabri said voters must not be confused by such action from a candidate.

“BN has never given the green light to use the BN logo, if they used BN’s name, it is done on their own accord. We will not recognise them or support them, because it has nothing to do with BN,” he said.

Affendi who is contesting the Santubong parliamentary seat in the GE15, had claimed that he would be using the ‘BN’ tagline which is the initials for ‘Bawa Nikmat’ (Bring Goodness’) in Bahasa Malaysia.

Speaking of the cheque presentation for RM4 million to the MTUC today, Ismail Sabri said the allocation was the amount approved during MTUC’s AGM in July.

“We don’t want anyone to say that when election only we are giving out. The Finance Ministry had declared that the cheque was ready and coincidentally the handing over falls during the election campaign,” he said.

The Election Commission (EC) has set Nov 15 for early voting and Nov 19 for polling. — Bernama