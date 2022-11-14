GE15: Indie candidate Wilfred confident on winning Baram seat

MARUDI (Nov 14): Independent candidate for Baram, Wilfred Entika Rebai, believes he has a good chance to win the seat this 15th General Election (GE15).

When contacted today, he said he was confident that Baram folks want to see new change in its political landscape.

“I can see the winds of change are beginning to blow, especially in Marudi after my recent walkabout. There is always a good chance to win,” he said.

Wilfred said he would not be voting this election as he is registered as a voter in Kuching and was unable to change his voting area as it was too last minute.

“I am supposed to vote in Kuching but this time around, I will not be voting. I will be in Marudi instead on polling day,” he said.

Baram will see a three-cornered fight between incumbent Datuk Anyi Ngau from Gabungan Parti Sarawak, Pakatan Harapan’s Roland Engan and Wilfred.

This is Wilfred’s first time contesting in an election, unlike Anyi and Roland.