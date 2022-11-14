Improve Sarawak’s tourism facilities first before talking about starting boutique airline, Wong tells GPS govt

SIBU (Nov 14): The Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government must first improve the tourism infrastructure in the state before talking about setting up a Sarawak-owned boutique airline, said Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh.

The PSB’s candidate for Sibu said some foreign tourism experts had once told him that many hotels in Sarawak did not meet the global standards while he observed that quite a number of tourist attractions were not properly managed and maintained.

“(Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri) Abang Johari (Tun Openg) has talked about setting up an airline to facilitate the tourism industry. Although it is important to set up an airline, first of all, you must improve tourism infrastructure (in Sarawak),” he told a press conference at the PSB Bawang Assan Branch here today.

Wong believed that with the state-owned boutique airline ready later, Sarawak may see an influx of one-time tourists if it does not engage any initiatives or efforts to enhance tourism infrastructure.

“Tourists may come in just once because your tourism infrastructure is so poor. First, you must spend money on improving tourism infrastructure particularly hotels and tourist destinations,” he asserted.

Citing the Semenggoh Wildlife Centre in Kuching as an example, he said considering that tourists would be interested in visiting the centre to watch the orang utan, they must offer tour guide service for visitors to gain more knowledge.

“Santubong is another tourist attraction but tourists from the Netherlands once complained to me about bed bugs. They said they had no choice but to leave after a one-night stay in the hotel at Santubong.

“This is why I say you need to improve tourism infrastructure first before talking about setting up an airline. It is expensive to set up an airline.

“A small country like Sarawak, you need to think twice about setting up an airline. I’m not saying it’s not good to have an airline. It is good if you can set up an airline but improve tourism infrastructure first,” he added.

Wong said Sarawak has a lot of tourist attractions but most of them were not too well maintained.

“I hope Abang Johari won’t announce anymore unrealistic projects when he is in town later today. Do something which would directly benefit the people, like fighting inflation to help people get through difficult times,” he said.

Yesterday, Abang Johari said the Sarawak-owned boutique airline was awaiting its licence approval from the federal Transport Ministry.

The GPS chairman said the airline was ready to take off within the next three months.

“Now, we are just waiting for the ministry’s approval for the licence (to operate),” he said after officiating the Sarawakku Sayang programme at Kampung Telaga Air near Kuching.