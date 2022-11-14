Independent candidate George Chen pledges to transform Kanowit if elected

SIBU (Nov 14): Independent candidate George Chen said he has drawn up a big and attractive development plan which he would implement to transform Kanowit if he wins the seat in the 15th General Election (GE15).

The 60-year-old social activist cum lecturer said he would look for sufficient funds to complete the earth-breaking project of the ferry that links Kanowit to SMK Sedaya to facilitate better transportation and convenience for all the residents of Mapai, Bawang, Bidai and Jih.

“The project has been delayed for more than 10 years and we really need to get it done so that Kanowit can move forward,” he said at the press conference today.

Chen dismissed the misconception that independent MPs cannot do much to bring development to their respective constituency.

“As far as the parliamentary rules are concerned, independent MPs will also be allocated with the same amount of development funds in the constituency.”

Chen said he would also divide the funds equally to bring development to Machan and Ngemah, which are the two state constituencies under Kanowit parliamentary constituency.

He claimed that presently, all the allocation of development funds for Kanowit were focused on certain areas and this had caused dissatisfaction among the people.

Chen said he would also demand for special funds from federal government state government to construct a new hawker centre at the riverfront.

“I will work to stimulate the economy and attract more professionals all over the country to give ideas on how to improve on the abundance of lands in Kanowit.

“I will also convince the parliament to allocate some funds to improve not only the tourism sectors but also bring in the light industries from Taiwan, China, India and Vietnam to stimulate Kanowit’s economy, create job opportunities and improve the living standard.”

Chen also pledged to look into the issue no identification card or birth certificates among the local people.

“A lot of people in Kanowit are without any identification statues. If elected, I will work together with the Ministry of Home Affairs and relevant authorities to immediately assist to help those stateless people.

“Without an identification card, these people have been deprived of their rights to even open a bank account and other facilities that government have been providing or subsidising.

“Furthermore, if they are sick, they are not able to seek medical help or treatment from the general hospital because they are stateless. If they would like to do so, they have to pay RM100 registration fee and medical fees even in the hospital because they will be treated as foreigner. That will be a further burden to their families.”

Chen also pledged to speak out bravely and fight for the restoration of the Sarawak’s rights as enshrined in the Malaysia Agreement (MA63).

This will be Chen’s third attempt in the election. He stood as an Independent candidate in the two previous state elections in 2011 and 2016 but lost on both occasions.

Kanowit, with 30,899 registered voters, will see a five-cornered fight in this election.

Besides Chen, other candidates are Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang, Pakatan Harapan (PH) Mohd Fauzi Nyambong@ Joseph Usit and two Independents, Dr Elli Luhat and Michael Lias.