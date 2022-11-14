Ismail Sabri arrives in Sibu for one-day official visit

SIBU (Nov 14): Prime Minister Datuk Patinggi Ismail Sabri Yaakob has arrived in Sibu for a one-day official visit today.

The special flight carrying Ismail Sabri touched down at Sibu Airport at 10.25am.

Ismail Sabri was greeted upon arrival by Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and his deputy Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas and Minister of Communications and Multimedia Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

Also present to welcome the prime minister were the state’s Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government Michael Tiang, Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng and Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau.

Ismail Sabri is expected to officiate at the opening of the Selangau section of the Pan Borneo Highway and the handing over of students’ devices near the Selangau-Mukah interchange at around 11am.