Ismail Sabri: BN’s plans to transform S’wak, Sabah into economic giants not influenced by Indonesia relocating capital

SELANGAU (Nov 14): Barisan Nasional’s (BN) plans to transform Sarawak and Sabah into economic giants and national security hub are not influenced by Indonesia relocating its capital to Kalimantan.

Caretaker prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the plan is included in BN’s manifesto for the 15th General Election (GE15) under ‘Perancangan Amal dan Usaha’ (Padu), should the coalition be given the mandate to form the new government.

“No, it has nothing to do with Indonesia’s relocation of its capital to Kalimantan. We are not influenced by this.

“Our decision is for our interest and for Sarawak as a region in Malaysia,” he told a press conference after opening the Selangau Section of the Pan Borneo Highway here today.

When launching the manifesto on Nov 7, BN chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had said they wished to develop Sabah and Sarawak in line with the spirit of the Federal Constitution as well as uphold equitable development between Peninsula and the two Bornean states.

Earlier, Ismail Sabri said he was frustrated when Umno ministers and deputies were dropped from representing BN in the election.

“We will not forget their deeds, especially when they chose to remain loyal to the party even though they were not selected to contest in GE15.

“What is important is the party. Even if they are not fielded as candidates, they work hard to ensure the victory of the party,” he said.

To a question on whether those not selected to contest in GE15 would be given an important role if BN can form the new government, Ismail Sabri said the party needs to win first and only then it can be decided.

“If we lose, we cannot appoint anyone,” he said.

The four Cabinet ministers dropped from Umno’s list of candidates for the GE15 were the Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim, Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa, Science, Technology and Innovation Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba and National Unity Minister Datuk Halimah Mohamad Saddique.

Ismail Sabri also said there were no issues yet in BN’s choice of candidate for the prime minister’s post, as it is not decided by an individual but the party and has to go through a lot of stages.

“It must go through the Umno supreme council and the biggest authority in the party to decide on the matter is the Umno general assembly.

“The general assembly has decided and in the latest meeting, 156 of 190 Umno divisions have supported the proposal to make me the prime minister after the election.

“Zahid has announced there is no change in the prime minister’s post. Presidents of BN component parties such as MCA, MIC and Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah have also stated the same.

“Therefore, I believe there should not be any changes because if there are any changes, the decision must be reversed in meetings,” he said.

Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg joined Ismail Sabri in officiating the event. Also present were Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, caretaker Senior Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof and Annuar Musa.

At the same event, 25 students from six tertiary education institutions in Sibu received their PerantiSiswa tablets.

They were among 22,265 applicants from Sarawak approved to receive the tablet, which is an initiative by the Communications and Multimedia Ministry in collaboration with the High Education Ministry, Ministry of Education and Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture.

From the total applicants, 16,505 successfully received their tablets.

To date, 470,000 applications have been received with nearly 350,000 approved. Of the approved figures, over 220,000 tablets have been distributed nationwide.