Ismail Sabri pledges top priority for Sarawak’s development, MA63 if returned as PM

SELANGAU (Nov 14): Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today promised to give priority to Sarawak’s development if he is returned as the prime minister after the 15th general election (GE15).

Ismail Sabri, who is Barisan Nasional’s (BN) prime ministerial candidate, said he would also ensure that all matters related to the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) are settled for the benefit of Sarawakians.

However, Ismail Sabri said for this to happen, the people must not make the wrong selection in this coming parliamentary election.

“It is important that the new government formed after the election is a responsible government and not the type that would cancel development projects for the people,” he said when officiating at the opening of the Selangau section of the Pan Borneo Highway here today.

Ismail Sabri said unlike the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government, which cancelled many projects during its 22 months in power, the BN government added more projects for the people’s benefit.

“So don’t make the wrong choice because if you do, you will suffer.

“The time to think about the right choice is getting shorter. So I hope you will make the right choice to ensure the new government formed after the election is a government that can look after Sarawak’s rights,” he said.

Ismail Sabri concurred with Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, who in his speech earlier stressed the need to form a stable government.

The caretaker prime minister said the the federal government could not stand alone without the support of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

“When we have a stable government, we will be able to focus on improving our economy. Two days ago, the governor of Bank Negara, Tan Sri Nor Shamsiah Mohd Yunus announced that our gross domestic product (GDP) rose to 14.2 per cent, which is the best in Southeast Asia.

“We managed to reduce the unemployment rate from 5 per cent during the Covid-19 pandemic to 3.6 per cent now under the ‘Jamin Kerja’ (guaranteed jobs) programme. We have also increased our Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and retail and trade. All these show that our economy is growing if compared to other countries in Southeast Asia and even the world.

“Therefore, choose a stable government to give a chance to the new government to continue our economic agenda,” he said.

On Budget 2023, Ismail Sabri said it could not be implemented yet as it needs to be re-tabled and given approval by Parliament should the same government that tabled it be re-elected.

“If the government changes after the election, I am not sure if it will be re-tabled or there could be a budget cut,” he added.

Budget 2023 was tabled by then Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz on Oct 7 with an allocation of RM372.3 billion.

Under that budget, Sarawak was allocated RM5.4 billion.

On the Selangau section road project, he said it proved the federal government is committed to development in Sarawak.

“The project was cancelled when PH took over Putrajaya in the 14th general election.

“Not only that, they also cancelled four major coastal road bridge projects. Fortunately, the Sarawak government decided to take over and provided funds for the (bridge) projects.

“This clearly shows that Barisan Nasional is committed to look after Sarawak. It is us who looked after Sarawak and not other parties like PH,” Ismail Sabri added.

In a press statement, the Works Ministry said the 27km-long Selangau section of the Pan Borneo Highway comes under the first phase of the project spanning 786km across the island of Borneo.

“Costing RM588 million, the Selangau section involved the construction of a 27km-long road and an elevated intersection.

“The Selangau section construction commenced on Nov 1, 2016 and will be open for use by roadusers starting today,” the ministry said.

Funded by the federal government, the section would improve road connectivity and safety from Sibu to Bintulu.

In addition, it will be a catalyst for the development of surrounding areas such as Sibu, Selangau, Mukah, and Balingian.

Among those present at the event were Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, caretaker Senior Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, and caretaker Minister of Communications and Multimedia Tan Sri Annuar Musa.