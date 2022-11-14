Kg Gita fire victims managed to contact loved ones before perishing

KUCHING (Nov 14): The three fire victims who perished in a fire at Lorong Bunga Tongkeng, Kampung Gita here on Sunday were found with their mobile phones in hand, said Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) director Datu Khirudin Drahman.

The victims were identified as former permanent secretary to the Housing Ministry, Affandi Keli, 69; his daughter Aneeqa Pandi, 35; and his niece Nor Hasyidah Ajis, 22.

“The 35-year-old victim had managed to contact her brother telling him they were trapped in a house fire, while the 22-year-old victim had managed to contact her parents crying and asking for forgiveness before her phone went dead,” he said.

Khirudin said it was suspected they had perished due to smoke inhalation, as their bodies were discoloured but only the 69-year-old victim had burns on his hands.

“Upon gaining entry using a ladder to a window on the second floor of the house, firefighters found the victims trapped in one of the rooms at 8.40pm but they had already died.

“Firefighters found the 69-year-old victim sitting on the edge of the bed while the two female victims were found lying next to each other in front of a door facing upwards. Usually in a fire, if the victims are found facing upwards, it is highly likely they died from smoke inhalation,” he said.

On the night of the incident, Khirudin said the Bomba operations centre had received a distress call at 7.03pm from a neighbour who had saw smoke coming out from the house.

“The fire had already spread from the ground floor of the house to the first floor by the time our firefighters from the Petra Jaya fire station arrived at the scene at 7.11pm. They accessed the fire and started to contain the fire and they were informed by the son of a witness that there were three occupants still stuck in the house,” he said.

The bodies of the deceased were retrieved and brought out of the house at 8.50pm.

Khirudin said Bomba is still running a forensics report to determine the true cause of death and further investigations on the cause of the fire are underway.

“We still need to wait for the post-mortem report but looking at the condition of their bodies, we believe they indeed died from smoke inhalation,” he said.

Aside from claiming the lives of the victims, the fire also destroyed five vehicles parked in the house compound.