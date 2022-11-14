Kuching cops probing death of three victims in house fire

KUCHING (Nov 14): Police are investigating the death of the three victims who perished in a house fire at Lorong Bunga Tongkeng in Gita here last night.

Kuching District Police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah, in a statement, confirmed that a sudden death investigation paper has been opened after receiving a police report in connection with the house fire at 7.33pm last night.

Ahsmon also confirmed that three victims who died in the fire were a 69-year-old government retiree, his 35-year-old daughter and his 28-year-old granddaughter.

Media reports identified the government retiree as a former permanent secretary to the Housing Ministry, Affandi Keli, while the other two victims were identified as Aneeqa Pandi and Norhasidah Ajis.

The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department director Datu Khirudin Drahman told reporters last night that only Affandi was found with a bit of burnt marks on his arms – most likely due to fire debris.

“All three are believed to have died from smoke inhalation,” he was quoted as saying.

However, Khirudin said the real cause of death would still need to be confirmed by the Sarawak General Hospital’s (SGH) Forensics Department.