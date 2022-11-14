Kuching man claims trial to possessing 192 turtle eggs without permission

KUCHING (Nov 14): A 44-year-old man claimed trial at the Sessions Court here today to a charge of possessing 192 turtle eggs without the permission of wildlife controller in July, this year.

Judge Mohd Taufik Mohd @ Mohd Yusoff ordered the accused, Mohamad Tahir Mohamad Hussen from Kampung Sourabaya Hilir, to be released on RM10,000 court bail with RM2,000 to be deposited to the court, with one local surety.

He also set Dec 12, this year for case management.

Mohamad Tahir was charged under Section 29(1) of the Wild Life Protection Ordinance 1988 punishable under Section 29(1)(c) of the same Section, which carries an imprisonment of two years and a fine of RM25,000.

Based on the charge, Mohamad Tahir allegedly committed the offence at a convenience store in Jalan Semariang, Petra Jaya here around 7.04pm on July 20, this year.

It is understood that Mohamad Tahir had allegedly failed to produce any valid written permission from the wildlife controller to possess the turtle eggs when when required to do so by the Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) officers during a raid at the premises.

The prosecution of the case was conducted by SFC prosecuting officers Mohamad Fuad Ahmad and Sharifah Shazzea Wan Akil while Mohamad Tahir was unrepresented by a legal counsel.