Land acquisitions by govt done in strict adherence to relevant laws, says Deputy Premier

GEDONG (Nov 14): There is no law that allows forcible acquisition or use of properties, especially land, and this applies to all quarters, including the state government, says Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

He further stressed that state government would not take the land from the people without providing adequate compensation.

He added that should a certain land is needed for any government project, the acquisition would be conducted in strict compliance with the existing provisions under the Sarawak Land Code Chapter 81, and Article 13 of the Federal Constitution.

“(Under provisions) in the Sarawak Land Code Chapter 81 and Article 13 of the Federal Constitution, among other things, it is stated that no one can be deprived of his or her property except in accordance with the law.

“Thus, no law shall provide for the forcible taking or use of property without adequate compensation,” he pointed out in his speech prior to presenting compensations to land owners here yesterday.

The recipients involved those whose land lots had been acquired to make way for road upgrading and other projects in Gedong.

Adding on, Awang Tengah said all reclaimed land would be compensated based on the assessments provided by the Sarawak Land and Survey Department.

“The compensation will be assessed accordingly based on the crops available, the built structures if any, and the size of the land involved according to the current value.

“To develop infrastructures, the government needs land and in implementing development, land acquisition is inevitable to ensure that the development projects could be implemented for public interest.

“It is because of this that the government needs to take back land, whether it involves land that is owned or subject to NCR (Native Customary Rights) claims,” he said, adding that apart for development of roads, land is also needed for other infrastructures such as bridges, telecommunication towers, water and electricity supply, as well as for other purposes like expansion of villages and establishing resettlement schemes.

The Deputy Premier later presented cheques for a total amount of RM2,752,488.26 to 80 individuals as compensation for their land lots being acquired to facilitate the implementation of government projects.