Lau claims PSB can emerge ‘real kingmaker’ after GE15 despite contesting only 10 seats

SIBU (Nov 14): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) can emerge a “real kingmaker” after the 15th general election (GE15) despite contesting only 10 seats in Sarawak, PSB’s Lanang candidate Priscilla Lau has claimed.

She said this is because PSB does not take sides when it comes to the federal coalitions, be it Barisan Nasional (BN), Pakatan Harapan (PH) or Perikatan Nasional (PN).

“Even though we are contesting in a few seats but they all matter. Look at Jeffrey Kitingan (Sabah STAR president), with only two seats, they became the kingmaker,” she said during a press conference at the PSB Bawang Assan Branch here today.

During the 2018 general election, the Sabah state assembly was hung and Sabah STAR president Datuk Dr Jeffrey Kitingan emerged the kingmaker.

The Sabah STAR had two assemblymen while BN had captured 29 seats and Parti Warisan Sabah/PH won 29. Jeffrey then decided to support BN which has been in power in Sabah since 1994.

According to Lau, PH has made it crystal clear that Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will be the next prime minister if the coalition wins this election.

She asserted that Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) is likely to work with Umno if BN has the upper hand after the election.

“GPS keeps on asking Sarawakians to give them the 31 seats so that they will have the strength to negotiate with the federal government.

“When GPS had the 19 seats back then, they were at the best position to negotiate and there is no need for them to beg, they could have just said to revoke PDA (Petroleum Development Act) and TSA (Territorial Sea Act),” she said.

She pointed out that PSB president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh and her, who are standing in Sibu and Lanang this election, “are in the middle”, if they are elected on Nov 19.

She said PSB elected MPs will collaborate with “whoever can give Sarawak the best” after the election.

She even cautioned: “If you go on feeding Malayan parties, they will get bigger and bigger while Sarawak would get smaller and smaller, and our voices will get dimmer and dimmer.”

Wong, who was also present, believed that no coalition would be able to gain a convincing majority after the election.

“You need 112 seats to form the next government. Whoever wants us to join to form a unity government will have to accept our condition which is restoring Sarawak’s rights.

“We do not aim for positions. We are fighting for Sarawak. But of course if we are given any position, it would be easier for us to fight for Sarawak,” he said.

He added that GPS was once the kingmaker but the state ruling coalition did not make full use of the good position to fight for the state.