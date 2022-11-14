Lee: Village, longhouse in Kuala Baram to have water supply soon

MIRI (Nov 14): Residents of Kampung Mempelam and Rumah Bangau in Kuala Baram here will soon have water supply, Minister of Transport Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin announced.

He said the pipe extension project is set to commence this December, adding that a pipe of 2.1km in length will be installed from the main pipe of Kampung Masjid and connected to the two villages.

He said this while witnessing the symbolic handover of an offer letter from Laku Management Sdn Bhd senior manager of technical and project Zaid Iskandar Jaraiee, to a contractor here Saturday which was received on behalf by the chieftain of Rumah Bangau.

According to Lee, the project which cost around RM400,000 took a while to finally be able to be implemented due to the locality of the longhouse.

It was also necessary for Laku to conduct a proper study on the water grid pipeline system in order to provide water supply to the two villages, he added.

“Once completed, the residents there will get clean water supply and that was part of my promises during the last state election.

“I made promises that I will bring development and I have delivered it. I hope that the residents will continue to support GPS (Gabungan Parti Sarawak) and its Miri parliamentary candidate Cr Jeffrey Phang,” said Lee.