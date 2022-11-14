‘Maybe I needed make-up’, Dr Yii jokes after billboard vandalised for second time

KUCHING (Nov 14): Politics has reared its ugly head in the Bandar Kuching constituency after a billboard for Democratic Action Party (DAP) candidate Dr Kelvin Yii was vandalised by irresponsible parties today.

The billboard, located outside the KMC Flats along Jalan Ban Hock here, had been splashed with black paint.

“We received a report there was an act of vandalism on my billboard and we found plastic bags on the ground, which I believed were used to throw the paint on the billboard.

“Maybe they (perpetrators) felt that I am not handsome enough and need ‘make-up’,” he said in jest during a Facebook livestream when visiting the site.

The Bandar Kuching incumbent, who is seeking a second term in the parliamentary constituency, said this was the second time this billboard had been vandalised. The first time was on Nov 6.

“I have said many times that I respect political differences and opinions and I respect people’s choice of political parties or ideologies.

“But I do not condone gangsterism such as vandalism or cowardly acts done by people,” he said, adding he has since filed a police report on the matter at the Padungan police station.

Nevertheless, Dr Yii said he is not disheartened by the unscrupulous act.

“I joined politics for one reason and that is to change the culture of all politics to one which is more positive.

“We must remove such acts of vandalism or gangster politics and replace them with positive ones that bring solutions, policies and service to the people.

“That is my promise to the people of Bandar Kuching and that is what I will give to my constituents if you give me the chance,” he assured.

He called on all voters to come out and vote on polling day to contribute towards change at the 15th General Election.

“Your vote matters and if we want a change, we need to do it together.

“It takes a team to carry a dream so let’s come out on Nov 19 and let’s change and clean up Malaysia,” said Yii.