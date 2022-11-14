Mussen: SMIs among key beneficiaries of RM6.6 billion BKSS

KAPIT (Nov 14): The small and medium industries (SMIs) are among the key beneficiaries of the RM6.6 billion ‘Bantuan Khas Sarawakku Sayang’ (BKSS), says Deputy Minister of International Trade, Industry and Investment Datuk Malcom Mussen Lamoh.

In this regard, he said both the federal and state governments were very concerned about the adverse impact from the Covid-19 pandemic and the various phases of the Movement Control Order (MCO) on the people; hence, the setting-up of the special aid package meant to alleviate their burden.

He added that out of the RM137.7 million allocated to the Ministry of International Trade, Industry and Investment (Mintred) under the BKSS, RM126.63 million – or 92 per cent – had been disbursed to 5,600 local SMIs.

On top of that, he said under the Sarawak Micro Credit Scheme from 2020 to 2022, RM52.66 million out of the total RM65 million allocated to Mintred, had been channelled to 1,733 SMIs in need; under the SMI Loan Scheme (SPIKS), RM33.01 million had benefitted 432 SMIs; while under the Graduates-To-Entrepreneurs Programme (Gerak), RM9.62 million had been to set aside for 1,114 entrepreneurs.

“The SMIs are regarded as a backbone of Sarawak economy, accounting for over 90 per cent of all types of businesses, 50 per cent employment in the market, and 40 per cent of the GDP (Gross Domestic Product).

“Under the umbrella of SMI are the micro-businesses, hawkers and operators from the B40 groups (those running businesses without proper registration or licensing); altogether, they cover 97.2 per cent of all businesses,” he said in his speech at the opening ceremony for the three-day ‘Jum Regista Bisnes 2022 Carnival’ at the community hall of Kampung Muhibbah Bletih here yesterday, where he represented Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan at the event.

On the Jum Regista Bisnes programme, Mussen said its core objective was to help and guide local entrepreneurs in registering and applying for the relevant licences for their businesses, which in turn would facilitate their applications for various government assistance and schemes meant to improve or expand their operations.