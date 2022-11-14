Nanta: Soon Koh well past ‘sell-by date’, shows Sibu in desperate need of younger leaders

KUCHING (Nov 14): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh’s admission of being confused by Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) statements clearly showed that he is well past his “sell-by date”, claimed Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

The GPS secretary-general was responding to Wong’s statement that Nanta’s stance on working with political parties from Peninsular Malaysia seemed to contradict those of GPS chairman Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Nanta said Wong’s statement merely demonstrated that Sibu desperately needs younger political leaders who are more in step with time, more coherent, and more able to understand the needs of the town’s people.

According to Nanta, although his and the Premier’s statements were simple, Wong had shown signs he was in a stage of old age where he could no longer function as he once did.

“What is there that it is too difficult to understand in my statement and the Premier’s statement?

“In various interviews with the media, I simply meant that GPS is prepared to work with any party that can establish a steady and stable federal government.

“This is because GPS wants to be part of the in-coming federal government. Sarawak has at most 31 seats, thus logically we need to work with other parties from the peninsula and Sabah to make up the numbers,” he said in response to Wong’s statement published by The Borneo Post online yesterday.

In the report ‘Soon Koh puzzled by Abg Jo, Nanta’s conflicting stances on GPS potential federal partner’, Wong had claimed that Abang Johari had said the party would not let peninsula politics creep into Sarawak, while Nanta had said the party would not rule out working with Barisan Nasional (BN) for the sake of stability.

According to Nanta, if Wong is no longer able to understand many things, he should just retire and let younger ones take over.

He pointed out Sarawak cannot form the government solely with GPS.

“That should be clear and simple to understand. To me, the Premier’s statement is simply saying that we will not allow the negative aspects and features of the political culture from Peninsular Malaysian political parties to become common features and practised in Sarawak.

“We can work together in the Cabinet of ministers, in the governmental issues and procedures, administration etc, but GPS will always be on guard to see to it that Sarawak’s interests and rights shall not be negatively affected.

“There, Wong Soon Koh, is that still confusing? If so, then you are beyond help, and I have better use of my time and energy,” Nanta added.