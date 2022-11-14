Nov 18 and 19 are public holidays, announces Ismail Sabri

PUTRAJAYA (Nov 14): Caretaker prime minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob has announced that Nov 18 and Nov 19 will be public holidays to make it easier for Malaysians to cast their votes.

Making the announcement during an event here, he also said the November salary for civil servants would be paid on Nov 17 and pensions on Nov 14.

He said Nov 19 was also declared a public holiday as there may be some companies from the private sector, especially factories, that will be operating on that day, making it difficult for their employees to cast their vote.

“The right to vote is a right guaranteed by the constitution and I don’t want a single person to be prevented from voting,” he said at the groundbreaking ceremony of Wisma Cuepacs (Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services) here today.

Also present were Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali and Cuepacs president Datuk Adnan Mat.

The Election Commission (EC) has set Nov 19 as polling day while early voting is tomorrow.

On Nov 7, Cuepacs had proposed to the government declare a special public holiday on Nov 18 to facilitate the movement of Malaysians to polling locations for GE15, and the next day, Ismail Sabri reportedly said the proposal would be considered.

