Peter Anthony’s appeal against conviction, sentence to be heard Jan 27, 2023

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 14): The High Court here today set January 27 next year to hear former Sabah Infrastructure Development Minister Datuk Peter Anthony’s appeal to set aside his conviction and three year jail sentence, along with a RM50,000 fine for using falsified documents.

Peter’s counsel, S. Devanandan, said the date was set by assistant registrar Nurul Ain Hamzah during today’s case management, with deputy public prosecutor Haresh Prakash Somiah attending.

“The appeal hearing will take place physically at 9am in front of High Court Judge Datuk Colin Lawrence Sequerah and both the defence and prosecution are asked to fail written submissions on or before January 13, 2023,” he said when contacted.

Meanwhile, the prosecution’s appeal against Sessions Court Judge Azura Alwi’s approval of Peter’s motion to suspend his sentence and conviction will be heard this Wednesday (November 16) in front of High Court Judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan.

On May 26, Azura sentenced Peter to three years’ jail and fined him RM50,000 or 15 months’ jail after he was found guilty of falsifying a letter relating to a service and maintenance contract in 2014. — Bernama