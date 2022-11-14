PH criticised for using No Water in Sepanggar campaign poster

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 14): Parti Warisan (Warisan) candidate for Sepanggar parliamentary seat, Datuk Mohd Azis Jamman questioned the relevance of Pakatan Harapan’s ‘Sepanggar Tiada Air’ (No Water in Sepanggar) campaign poster that is currently circulating on social media.

Mohd Azis in a statement said Warisan had been helping Sepanggar folks addressing the ‘never-ending’ issue and PH suddenly using the issue to attract voters.

“PH candidate Mustapha Sakmud should have asked Inanam assemblyman Peto Galim what he has done so far on the issue. It’s quite funny that this poster was released by PH candidate when they never come up with solutions although serving in one of the state seats under Sepanggar.

“This problem is under the responsibility of the State Government. Meanwhile, all matters of water supply and infrastructure are the responsibility of the ruling government.

“I am aware of the water problem in the Sepanggar Parliament which has become increasingly critical over the past few days.

“When I brought up this issue many times in the Dewan Rakyat, I was repeatedly told that the power to manage water is under the responsibility of the State Government,” he said.

Mohd Azis said he initiated water supplies to be delivered to the Sepanggar folks via water tanker trucks.

“I can only help with the water supplies with my own initiative as an MP, not as the government,” he added.

Mohd Azis said Sepanggar PH candidate should ask what was his contribution to the people of Inanam not only on water issue, but also on the other infrastructure development.